THURSDAY: isolated showers this afternoon, tracking the tropics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! You might spot tropical funnel clouds again today— keep a safe distance if you do.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Tropical funnel clouds possible
- Isolated showers moving inland along the sea breeze
- 'Feels like' temps: 105-110ºF
- Watching the tropics
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, isolated showers
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, humid
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Friday: Sunny, hot, and humid
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
