THURSDAY: isolated showers this afternoon, tracking the tropics

Stefanie's WX 6-13-24
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 13, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! You might spot tropical funnel clouds again today— keep a safe distance if you do.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Tropical funnel clouds possible
  • Isolated showers moving inland along the sea breeze
  • 'Feels like' temps: 105-110ºF
  • Watching the tropics

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, isolated showers
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, humid
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Friday: Sunny, hot, and humid
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!

