CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hazy and humid

Cloudy, but warm

Gusts to 35 mph

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, warm, and windy

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Isolated showers, otherwise cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Friday: Morning showers, then partly sunny

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph

Have a great day!