Thunderstorms skirt NE Coastal Bend this afternoon, brutal heat persists over most of the region

Excessive Heat Warning for interior Coastal Bend today
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 05, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While the northeast Coastal Bend got rain today, it will otherwise remain unseasonably hot and humid until rain chances return early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect until 8 pm today. A Heat Advisory is likely again Thursday.
  • Our next reasonable chance at rain comes Monday through Wednesday of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Isolated evening showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Thursday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 114 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 18 mph

Friday:
Sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 11 to 21 mph

The heat goes on, and along with it should go your precautions. Take care out there.

