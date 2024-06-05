Thunderstorms skirt NE Coastal Bend this afternoon, brutal heat persists over most of the region

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While the northeast Coastal Bend got rain today, it will otherwise remain unseasonably hot and humid until rain chances return early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect until 8 pm today. A Heat Advisory is likely again Thursday.

Our next reasonable chance at rain comes Monday through Wednesday of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Isolated evening showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Thursday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 114 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 18 mph

Friday:

Sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East southeast 11 to 21 mph

The heat goes on, and along with it should go your precautions. Take care out there.