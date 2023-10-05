Thunderous Thursday ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Our rain chances are on the rise! Thursday looks to be a rainy one, especially for our coastal communities. Showers and thunderstorms will are likely to make for a wet commute in coastal counties. The rain will then expand to the rest of our area Thursday afternoon into the evening as our cold front gets closer. Highs will still reach the 90s as warm, humid air lingers.

By Friday morning, showers and storms continue as a cold front slowly pushes through the area. After the front passes rain will taper off, leaving just clouds behind. Temperatures will keep dropping into the weekend with mornings in the low 60s and afternoons in the middle 70s.

Grab the raincoat and find your favorite sweater!