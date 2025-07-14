The weekend is back, and so is the humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Humid tonight
- Slim rain chances return this weekend
- Saharan dust returns next week
The cooler, comfortable feeling is replaced by humid and warm conditions Friday night. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 70s with a few clouds. Temperatures will be increasing this weekend and the heat will help trigger a few isolated t-showers. This will be more likely in our northern neighborhoods Saturday, and the inland neighborhoods on Sunday. No significant rainfall is expected over the next week, especially once Saharan dust returns. Stay hydrated— the heat will remain oppressive through next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, humid
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, chance of rain north
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, chance of inland
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!