The Rain Has Ended, for Now, but the Heat is Real

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week's rainfall is a bad memory still soaking our fields, but fair skies today and Monday will help ease the pain. More rain, in much smaller amounts, returns Tuesday through Thursday ahead of an upper level ridge that promises fair skies and normal temperatures Friday through Sunday.

A mid-level ridge brought sinking air aloft to preclude rain chances today and Monday, but another disturbance moves in from the Gulf of Mexico by Monday night to return rain chances to the region. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms both Tuesday and Wednesday, but with a drier air mass rainfall totals thankfully will be modest.

Only isolated showers will crop up along the sea breeze for your Thursday. An upper level ridge is expected to build back over the area Friday through the weekend, producing sunny afternoons and fair nights. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s with afternoon heat index values between 100 and 109 degrees. Lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s.