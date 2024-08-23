The heat gets slightly better towards the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! No record breaking heat today but we did tie the record high temperature set back in 2010 at 101ºF.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The heat is slightly improving as we approach the weekend. However, conditions are still dangerous so please continue to practice heat safety. Heat advisories are in effect until 7 p.m. Moisture will slowly rebound in the area and this will increase our rain chances for early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Warm and clear with a few clouds
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Still hot but not as oppressive
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Friday Night: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph