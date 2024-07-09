Temperatures heat up with increased rain chances mid-week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend. We made it through another Tropical Storm together. Thankfully, we are safe and have a better idea of how this hurricane season is shaping out to be this early on. Now that Beryl has tracked north of our area, we are going to experience hotter temperatures, but we do have some rain in the forecast this week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisory in place until 7 p.m.
- High rip currents and coastal flooding still possible
- Rain chances increased for Wednesday and Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature: High 96°F
Winds: WNW 11 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 79°F
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: High 94°F
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Have a great and safe Monday!