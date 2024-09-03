TACO TUESDAY: Spotty, but heavy downpours are the star of today's forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Be weather aware today!! Heavy rainfall will make for ponding on roadways at times. Lightning is also a threat, so when thunder roars, go indoors!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

An area of low pressure is meandering across South Texas and bringing heavy or tropical downpours along with it. While the rain will be spotty in nature, it will likely come down in buckets when you find one. Some storms could drop inches of rain at a time. Flooding is possible if storms repeated happen over a particular neighborhood.

A raincoat is probably the better choice over an umbrella in this situation as winds could get gusty near storms.

Rain will remain in the forecast through the end of the week, so if you don't get much rain today— have patience. Thursday will provide another batch of good downpours.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers and storms

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Overnight rain likely

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: More showers and storms

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!