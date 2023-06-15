Sweltering heat and humidity to persist over the Coastal Bend into next week; extreme heat danger.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure lies directly over northeastern Mexico and South Texas, optimizing extreme heating and humidity well into next week. The combination is life-threatening for those outdoors. With mornings in the lower 80s and highs around 100, expect heat indices around 90 in the morning and rising to near 120 in the afternoon. With relief at least a week away, residents are advised to remain indoors whenever possible, limit outdoor strenuous activity, stay hydrated and wear light-colored and loose fitting clothing—as well as a hat. Outdoor animals need to be watered regularly and provided protection from the sun.

The upper ridge intensifies over the next few days, lifting afternoon air temperatures to more than 100 degrees while extreme humidity lingers. A strong south wind gusting over 30 mph at times will do little to relieve the heat. Extended atmospheric models suggest the upper ridge will shift westward by Wednesday of next week, lessening its effect on the Coastal Bend. That will bring daytime temperatures down several degrees and allow some of the humidity to escape. Still, there is very little chance of rain in the near future.

