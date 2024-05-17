Sweltering heat and humidity through next week, but strong storms to visit Coastal Bend Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The combination of a humid, unstable airmass and a potent upper-air disturbance will bring strong to severe thunderstorms Friday. The relentless heat and humidity will persist at least through next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated storms overnight will affect northern Coastal Bend counties

Scattered thunderstorms, some potentially severe, will impact the areas Friday

Excessive heat and humidity this weekend will prevail through next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, warm, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast 13 to 25 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy and very warm with scattered thunderstorms, some possibly severe

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 106 degrees

Winds:

East 6 to 12 mph

Saturday:

Sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index ar4ound 112 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Stay informed about potential severe storms on Friday; stay prepared for excessive heat over the next several days