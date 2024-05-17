Sweltering heat and humidity through next week, but strong storms to visit Coastal Bend Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The combination of a humid, unstable airmass and a potent upper-air disturbance will bring strong to severe thunderstorms Friday. The relentless heat and humidity will persist at least through next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated storms overnight will affect northern Coastal Bend counties
- Scattered thunderstorms, some potentially severe, will impact the areas Friday
- Excessive heat and humidity this weekend will prevail through next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, warm, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 13 to 25 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy and very warm with scattered thunderstorms, some possibly severe
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 106 degrees
Winds:
East 6 to 12 mph
Saturday:
Sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index ar4ound 112 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph
Stay informed about potential severe storms on Friday; stay prepared for excessive heat over the next several days