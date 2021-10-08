Sunshine this weekend along with gusty winds and higher humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern will shift in a dramatic way as we head into the weekend which includes more wind and increasing humidity across South Texas.

Upper-level high pressure building in from the west will ensure that we continue to see sunshine-filled days over the region. But deepening low-pressure in the Pacific Northwest will begin to tighten up our pressure gradient here at home, driving up winds from the southeast, directly off the Gulf, beginning Saturday through most of next week with sustained winds around 15-25 mph and gusts approaching 30-40 mph. Rip current risks will increase and there may even be some coastal flooding. Boaters, mariners, beachgoers all are urged to use caution over the weekend.

In the meantime, the end of the work week looks great with a little bit of dry air sticking around that will mean outdoor conditions will be warm, but comfortable under sunny skies along with light winds from the east-southeast around 7-14 mph. Friday Night Football looks great tonight with temperatures starting in the mid to low 80s for kickoff and then into the 70s by the end of the game with light winds.

In addition to the extra wind headed our way over the weekend and the higher humidity which will be a direct effect of those winds, afternoon heat index values will not be in the comfortable range and will shoot back in the 105–109-degree range. Don’t forget to stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors for a prolonged period and seek the shade frequently.

A front will try to dive down into the Coastal Bend by next Wednesday and Thursday. It will have to combat the strong southeasterly winds and bring a chance of isolated to scattered showers to the region. Forecast models are diverging whether the front will sweep the entire region or stall. So at this point, we’ll keep rain in the forecast and update it as necessary over the next few days.

Today: Mainly sunny, dry and beautiful…High: 89…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Tonight: A few extra clouds move in, otherwise nice, calm and cool…Low: 66…Wind: SSE 3-6 mph.

Saturday: Increasing winds and humidity, still sunny and hot…High: 90…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Windy, hot and humid under sunny skies, heat indices back in the triple digits…High: 92…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Monday: Sunny, windy, hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tuesday: Few more clouds, windy, humid and very hot…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Wednesday: Frontal boundaries approaching from the north; hot, humid and windy…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!