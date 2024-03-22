Watch Now
Sunny weekend forecast 😎

Dense fog this morning will give way to clear skies
Stefanie's WX forecast 3-22-24
Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 15:12:33-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! Make some plans!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
  • Hot and sunny Friday afternoon
  • Disrespectful winds return Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start, but hot and sunny by afternoon
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: WNW 10 to 15, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, breezy
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: NNE 10 to 15 mph

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: NE/E 10 to 15 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

