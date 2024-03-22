Sunny weekend forecast 😎

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! Make some plans!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Hot and sunny Friday afternoon

Disrespectful winds return Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start, but hot and sunny by afternoon

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: WNW 10 to 15, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: NNE 10 to 15 mph

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: NE/E 10 to 15 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!