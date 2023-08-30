Sunny, hot afternoons and fair, mild nights; high rip currents and coastal flooding from Idalia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot, dry conditions prevail for the Coastal Bend through the weekend, but increasing moisture from an upper-level disturbance will return isolated coastal showers Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Category 3 Hurricane Idalia made landfall early today in Florida, but its impact spread across the Gulf to the Coastal Bend. Not did Idalia bring high rip current risks and coastal flooding but low humidity and light winds that resulted in high levels of ozone. Minimize outdoor activity if you are at-risk due to respiratory conditions today.

Meantime, the sunny afternoons with lower levels of humidity will mean scorching temperatures above 100 degrees today and Thursday. The mercury will edge back to the upper 90s Friday through the middle of next week. Clear, mild mornings will prevail with lows in the middle to upper 70s. A weak sea breeze each afternoon will bring east to southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Other than Idalia, Atlantic Hurricane Franklin is a category 2 storm now heading into the North Atlantic after a brush with Bermuda. No other named systems threaten land areas.

