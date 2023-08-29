Watch Now
Sunny, hot afternoons and clear, mild nights through work week; stray coastal showers this weekend.

Lower humidity with northeasterly flow will mean little to no heat index penalty through the work week, but a few coastal showers return for the weekend, and moderate rip currents result from Idalia.
Sunny and hot this afternoon
Sunny, hot afternoons and clear, humid nights expected through early next week.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 08:39:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lower humidity from northeasterly flow will mean little to no heat index penalty through the work week, but a few coastal showers return for the weekend, and moderate rip currents result from Idalia.

Expect afternoon temperatures near or above 100 degrees through Thursday, then backing off to the upper 90s Friday through the Labor Day weekend. An upper level disturbance to our north will draw just enough low and mid-level moisture into the coastal areas to induce isolated showers this weekend, but those should remain over the coastal waters. Overnights will be clear and mild, with lows in the middle to upper 70s. Expect northeasterly breezes at 10 to 20 miles an hour, becoming easterly and southeasterly as the week progresses.

Atlantic Category 4 Hurricane Franklin will move between Bermuda and the U.S. over the next 24 hours, while Category 1 Idalia moves toward the Florida Gulf coast north of Tampa. Moderate rip currents and minor coastal flooding can be expected here mid to late week from Idalia's effects.

