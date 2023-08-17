Sunny, hot afternoons and clear, mild nights through weekend; rain chances return early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weak disturbance that brought yesterday's thunderstorms has moved away, leaving hot and dry conditions through the weekend. Significant tropical rainfall chances arrive for your Tuesday. The lower amounts of atmospheric moisture today and Friday will enhance risks of wildfire, especially across inland parts of the Coastal Bend and the Brush Country during peak heating. Also, expect near-record highs through Sunday, with triple-digit temperatures accompanying heat index values of between 110 and 116 degrees. Overnights will remain in the upper 70s.

Chances for rain begin to increase for the Coastal Bend early next week with a tropical disturbance. While that system has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone (tropical depression or tropical storm), its projected path will bring substantial and much needed rainfall to South Texas. Expect stray showers for Monday, then showers and thunderstorms will become likely on Tuesday before fading as the system moves inland Wednesday. Between 3/4 and 1 1/2 inches of rain can be expected across the Coastal Bend.

Otherwise, both Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Basins of the tropics are now active. Two systems in the tropical Atlantic between Africa and the Windward Islands have medium chances of development. These disturbances will remain over open waters and pose no threat to North America. In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Fernanda continues to move westward, away from North America and should dissipate before having an impact on Hawaii. Tropical Storm Hilary is off the southwestern coast of Mexico and will begin a cycle of rapid intensification soon. It is expected to become a category 4 hurricane by this weekend before beginning a weakening process as it approaches the California-Mexico border early next week. By that time, Hilary will be a remnant low but pose a major flash flood threat to the Southern California deserts.

