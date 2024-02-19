Watch Now
Sunny, dry, and warmer!

A warming trend is underway in the Coastal Bend
Stefanie's WX 2-19-24
Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 09:47:29-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Presidents Day Monday! Hopefully you've got the day off to enjoy this wonderful forecast!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Abundant sunshine today
  • Warmer temps this afternoon
  • Winds increasing this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: S/SSE 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, cool, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: S 5 to 10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: S 10 to 20 mph

Have a marvelous day!

