Sunny, dry, and warmer!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Presidents Day Monday! Hopefully you've got the day off to enjoy this wonderful forecast!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Abundant sunshine today
- Warmer temps this afternoon
- Winds increasing this week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: S/SSE 10 to 15 mph
Tonight: Clear skies, cool, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: S 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: S 10 to 20 mph
Have a marvelous day!