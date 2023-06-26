Sunny, breezy and hot again today; no significant changes through the work week. Not as humid this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — High pressure in the upper air is slowly migrating eastward across the State and will relocate into the Deep South by the upcoming weekend, allowing less heat and humidity to sear the Coastal Bend. An Excessive Heat Warning this afternoon has been trimmed to just a few counties including Nueces, Kleberg and Jim Wells, and inland San Patricio. The rest of the area remains under a Heat Advisory. Still, extreme heat will remain the primary weather element this coming week, with afternoon temperatures from the middle 90s to around 100 and heat indices of between 110 and 118 degrees. Overnights will drop into the upper 70s to around 80. A gusty onshore breeze will prevail. Maybe, just maybe, a slight chance of rain showers returns for the weekend as the upper ridge drifts far enough east to allow deep layered tropical moisture into the region with enough instability to allow showers.

Meantime, in the Tropical Atlantic Tropical Storm Cindy is weakening southeast of the Bahamas. it poses no immediate threat to land and the rest of the Atlantic Basin is now quiet.

