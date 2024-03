CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind Advisory in effect for Nueces and Kleberg counties until Sunday at 7 P.M.

Mild and windy tonight

Strong winds tomorrow



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy and increasing winds

Temperature: Low 67°

Winds: SE 9 to 14 mph

Tomorrow: Blustery winds and partly sunny

Temperature: High 79°

Winds: SE 25 to 30 mph

Monday: Mostly cloud then gradually sunny

Temperature: High 86°

Winds: S 10 to 14 mph

Stay safe!