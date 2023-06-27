Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and hot but less humid today; still a Heat Advisory and no rainfall expected through the weekend.

With upper-level high pressure directly overhead today, expect another 100 degree afternoon but a tad less humidity, and that is the prospect the next few days before Gulf moisture returns.
Heat Advisory
KRIS 6 News
Expect afternoon heat indices up to 115 next several days.
Heat Advisory
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 13:03:42-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With upper-level high pressure directly overhead today, expect another 100 degree afternoon but a tad less humidity, and that is the prospect the next few days before Gulf moisture returns. This scenario means afternoon air temperatures from the middle 90s to around 100 degrees, with heat indices of between 110 and 114 degrees. With additional humidity this weekend, heat index values return to 115 to 120. Overnights will be a bit less stuffy though, with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 accompanying a gusty southeasterly wind exceeding 30 mph at times.

With the upper-level high re-positioned over the Deep South early next week, conditions become more favorable for rain chances. Moisture deepens vertically in the atmosphere and the high does not inhibit vertical development as much. We may see a few showers begin to appear Monday and Tuesday. Let us keep our fingers crossed.

In the tropics, the remnants of Cindy will drift northward toward Bermuda with a low chance of redevelopment. Two systems in the Eastern Pacific have good chances to become tropical cyclones but neither poses a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019