CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stubborn upper level high pressure keeps hot afternoons and mild nights for the Coastal Bend through this weekend, but an upper level disturbance returns rain chances during the first half of next week. Afternoon temperatures will surge into the middle 90s through the weekend, then drop off to the lower 90s with increased cloud cover and rain chances Monday through Wednesday. The heat returns, along with more humidity, by late week; heat indices Thursday and Friday will approach 109 degrees. Overnight readings will hover in the middle 70s. Breezy conditions over the weekend give way to light and variable winds Monday through Wednesday.

An areas of disturbed weather 900 miles east of the Windward Islands will continue to move west at around 15 to 20 knots the next several days. It has had 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm within five days.

