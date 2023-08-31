Sunny and dry through weekend, elevated fire danger Thursday and Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure aloft and dry air at the surface will continue to mean hot afternoons and mild nights through the weekend, but low afternoon humidity will promote elevated fire danger through Friday. Modest rain chances return next week.

Upper-air ridging is keeping rain chances away the next several days, but an upper low to our east will drift north and bring coastal showers Monday through Wednesday. A few showers will generate a couple hundredths of an inch of rain along the immediate coastal areas, but don't expect any impact on your Labor Day outdoor intentions. By Thursday, however, a disturbance moving out of the Southern Plains will combine with abundant Gulf moisture to bring scattered thunderstorms. Lucky folks may receive up to a third of an inch of rainfall.

Temperatures will be above normal for afternoons through the next week, with overnights near normal. Expect highs in the upper to middle 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s. An east to southeast breezy at 10 to 22 mph will prevail.

While the Eastern Pacific is quiet, the Atlantic is very active. Three named storms—Franklin, Idalia and Jose—are spinning across the North Atlantic. While Franklin and Jose pose no threat to land, Idalia is still skirting the Coastal Carolinas before it pushes out to sea later today. There are no tropical threats to the Coastal Bend.

