Sunny afternoons, fair nights with patchy morning fog through the weekend; isolated showers Memorial Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Persistent high pressure in the upper air continues to inhibit showers and thunderstorms over the Coastal Bend through the weekend, but scattered thunderstorms return for your Memorial Day. The high pressure moves southward into Mexico by the first of next week, allowing disturbances to glide eastward across the State and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into South Texas. Rainfall totals may exceed a half inch in stronger thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Further down the road, one such disturbance intensifies as it moves across Central and Southeast Texas midweek, moving into the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. That position mitigates rain chances for the Coastal Bend Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Daytime temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while overnights will dip into the lower to middle 70s. A breezy onshore flow Friday through Sunday will gust in excess of 20 mph in the afternoon hours. With light wind overnight and clear skies, once again patchy fog is expected across inland areas early Friday and Saturday.

