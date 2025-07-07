Sunday's Forecast: Cloudy and warm conditions tonight with gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend where we had mostly sunny conditions and gusty winds throughout the afternoon. Headed into tonight, we will have mostly cloudy conditions and slightly gusty winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Small rain chances are possible on Monday and Tuesday but the weekend will close out quiet. Throughout the week, we will have a lot of humidity, increasing towards the end of the week.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for the first half of the week, followed by mid 90s for the second half of the week. Also coming in the second half of the week is Saharan Dust. Another deep wave arrives around Wednesday through Friday so we can expect hazy conditions, as well as reduced air quality.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, drier conditions

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 77°F

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with light afternoon showers possible

Temperature: High 91°F

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph

Have a great Sunday!