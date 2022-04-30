Summer-like weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy weekend!

This weekend is a practice run at summer. Temperatures will hover near 90ºF with inland areas reaching the middle 90s. Thanks to strong southeasterly winds, humidity will be on the rise over the next week. The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity will make for heat indices in the 90s. The heat index or "feels like" temperature is the temperature your body experiences, so be prepared for hot weather! Be sure pets, children, and the elderly are staying cool and hydrated.

Hold on to your hat! The strong winds will be more tame on Saturday, but pick back up on Sunday as a cold front moves through Texas. Unfortunately, the cold front will not make it to the Coastal Bend. Rain will reach as far as San Antonio and the Victoria Crossroads by Monday. No meaningful rainfall is expected in the Coastal Bend through the next week.

If you're heading to the beach this weekend, please be mindful of the beach flags. Windy conditions will make for rough surf and elevated rip current risk.

Have a great weekend!