Summer-like heat returns

The calendar says fall but it will feel more like summer the next few days. Southeast winds will increase a bit and pump in the humidity which will produce triple digit heat indices through Wednesday.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s inland Tuesday with upper 80s at the coast with south-southeast winds at 12-22 mph.

Isolated t-showers are possible Tuesday afternoon mainly in our far inland areas as a wave of low pressure aloft moves east across the state. As this lower pressure interacts with a narrow band of stronger winds aloft, thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday night to our north-northwest in Hill Country and possibly track southeast into the Coastal Bend by early Wednesday morning. Some of these could produce heavy rainfall.

It looks drier Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s and heat indices reaching 100-106 during the afternoon.

Another upper level low over the southwestern states is forecast to move east late this week and into the weekend. Out ahead of it, deep moisture will continue to be in place over south Texas. Scattered t-showers will be possible Friday and Saturday during daytime heating before we start drying out Sunday with only isolated showers.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees late this week and weekend, back into the upper 80s to near 90 but the humidity will still be fairly high.