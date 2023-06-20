Stubborn upper-level high pressure keeps Coastal Bend hot, windy and dry this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure in the upper atmosphere is not moving significantly and remains the dominant weather feature for South Texas this week, keeping the region hot and humid but devoid of rainfall. The upper ridge now is situated over West Texas but its effects continue to bring subsidence and extreme heat to the Coastal Bend. While some slightly drier air is working into the region, increasing temperatures will keep heat index values of between 113 and 121 degrees for several days to come. Overnight temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Disturbances north of the area will bring gusty south southeasterly winds for the next several days, as well. Expect afternoon air temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

In the Tropical Atlantic, Tropical Storm Bret continues its westward motion toward the Windward Islands, while disturbance 93L gains momentum several hundred miles to its east. Neither system poses a threat to the Lone Star State, but we will keep you informed of any significant changes.

