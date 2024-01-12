Strong winds expected early Friday; Arctic air plunges into region early Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Very wind Friday, nice Saturday and much colder early next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cold front early Friday with strong winds and low humidity
- Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory and Gale Warning Friday
- Quiet Saturday to get things done
- Bitterly cold Arctic air early Sunday through Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Temperature: Mild tonight with upper 50s
Winds: Southwest 10 - 20, shifting to Northwest 25 to 50 mph before daybreak.
Tomorrow:
Temperature: Sunny, windy and dry with a high in the middle 60s.
Winds: Northwest 25 to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph by late afternoon.
Saturday:
Temperature: Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s.
Winds: South southeast 5 to 10 mph.