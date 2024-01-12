Watch Now
Strong winds expected early Friday; Arctic air plunges into region early Sunday

Bill Alexander Wx KRIS6 6 pm 01/11/23
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 19:50:34-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Very wind Friday, nice Saturday and much colder early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cold front early Friday with strong winds and low humidity
  • Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory and Gale Warning Friday
  • Quiet Saturday to get things done
  • Bitterly cold Arctic air early Sunday through Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Temperature: Mild tonight with upper 50s

Winds: Southwest 10 - 20, shifting to Northwest 25 to 50 mph before daybreak.

Tomorrow:
Temperature: Sunny, windy and dry with a high in the middle 60s.

Winds: Northwest 25 to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph by late afternoon.

Saturday:
Temperature: Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Winds: South southeast 5 to 10 mph.

