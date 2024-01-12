Strong winds expected early Friday; Arctic air plunges into region early Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Very wind Friday, nice Saturday and much colder early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold front early Friday with strong winds and low humidity

Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory and Gale Warning Friday

Quiet Saturday to get things done

Bitterly cold Arctic air early Sunday through Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Temperature: Mild tonight with upper 50s

Winds: Southwest 10 - 20, shifting to Northwest 25 to 50 mph before daybreak.

Tomorrow:

Temperature: Sunny, windy and dry with a high in the middle 60s.

Winds: Northwest 25 to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph by late afternoon.

Saturday:

Temperature: Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Winds: South southeast 5 to 10 mph.