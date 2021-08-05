Strong Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rainfall to North, West Parts of Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A weak stationary front and its associated upper air trough ignited copious amounts of Gulf moisture to bring numerous showers and thunderstorms over the Coastal Bend today. That activity will diminish tonight but not leave the area until late Friday, when the front dissipates and the trough lifts to the northeast away from the region. Summertime heat and humidity return Saturday and next week, with little to no additional rainfall expected. Rainfall totals have exceeded 2 to 3 inches over northern and western parts of the Coastal Bend over the past 24 hours, and isolated areas of significant rainfall are anticipated again early Friday. For the weekend and into next week, expect afternoon temperatures to return to near normal, with heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees. Lows will linger in the upper 70s.