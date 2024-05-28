Strong storms to impact the Coastal Bend tonight and again Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A high unstable air mass over South Texas will interact with a series of disturbances to bring thunderstorms tonight and again Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The combination of hot, humid air and an approaching disturbances will bring thunderstorms over the western Coastal Bend tonight

Additional storms expected along the coast late Thursday

Excessive heat to return this coming weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 25 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 25 mph

Thursday:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 29 mph

Some storms may become severe in our western counties this evening and overnight. Strong storms along the coast late Thursday.