Strong storms to impact the Coastal Bend tonight and again Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A high unstable air mass over South Texas will interact with a series of disturbances to bring thunderstorms tonight and again Thursday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- The combination of hot, humid air and an approaching disturbances will bring thunderstorms over the western Coastal Bend tonight
- Additional storms expected along the coast late Thursday
- Excessive heat to return this coming weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 25 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 25 mph
Thursday:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 29 mph
Some storms may become severe in our western counties this evening and overnight. Strong storms along the coast late Thursday.