Strong Northeast Winds Keep Temperatures Down this Afternoon, Tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A north northeast wind gusting to 40 miles an hour this afternoon brought in dry Canadian air and kept temperatures in the 60s and 70s over the Coastal Bend. The mercury will dip into the lower to middle 50s by daybreak Friday; thereafter begins a slow warming trend. With potent east to southeast winds Friday afternoon, rip current risk will become high. Isolated showers appear Saturday night through Sunday, but no additional rainfall is expected over the next week. High temperatures will gradually increase from the lower 70s Friday into the upper 80s by late next week. Lows will moderate from the lower 50s Friday and 60s through the weekend to the lower 70s by the middle of next week.