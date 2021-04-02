CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —High pressure moving through the Mid-Mississippi Valley is bringing strong easterly winds to the Coastal Bend this afternoon, keeping clouds in place and holding temperatures about ten degrees below normal. The high will move east and return southeasterly flow beginning tonight and continuing for the next several days. Isolated showers are expected Saturday night through Monday as a weak mid-level disturbance migrates through the region. Rainfall totals will be modest. Temperatures will continue to warm through the week, with afternoon readings rising through the 70s into the middle to upper 80s. Lows will remain in the 60s.
Strong Easterly Winds Keep Temperatures Down, Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies in Place this Afternoon
Milder Nights, Breezy and Warmer Days to Come
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 15:13:17-04
