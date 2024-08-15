Watch Now
Stray showers today and Friday, but dangerous heat and humidity will rule through early next week

NWS Corpus Christi
Rip currents and marine safety
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Somebody, please change the DVD. Extreme heat and humidity will linger over South Texas at least through early next week as upper-air high pressure remains locked in over the Lone Star State. Expect near or slightly above normal afternoon temperatures combined with breezy onshore flow packing oppressive humidity, the combination of which will result in heat indices of between 110 and 116 degrees.

Overnights will offer only slight relief, with daybreak lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Advisories likely to be required through the upcoming weekend
  • Excessive Heat Warnings may be needed early next week
  • Little to no meaningful rainfall is expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Friday:
Mostly sunny and breezy
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Saturday:
Mostly sunny and seasonably hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Please, please take heed of excessive heat risk. Stay weather aware and be safe.

