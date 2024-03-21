Stormy start in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Stay weather aware today!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Severe T-Storm Watch until 1 p.m.

Storms this morning will linger into afternoon

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Storms this morning will linger through early afternoon

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: S/NW at 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: Quieter conditions, partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: ENE/SW at 10 to 15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: WNW at 10 to 20 mph

Stay safe and have a terrific day!