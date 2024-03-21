Stormy start in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Stay weather aware today!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Severe T-Storm Watch until 1 p.m.
- Storms this morning will linger into afternoon
- Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Storms this morning will linger through early afternoon
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: S/NW at 10 to 20 mph
Tonight: Quieter conditions, partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: ENE/SW at 10 to 15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: WNW at 10 to 20 mph
Stay safe and have a terrific day!