Storms moving through late evening, temperatures cooling down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! Happy Father's Day! We are wrapping up the weekend with mostly sunny conditions with early showers possible. Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy conditions, accompanied by a passing line of showers and thunderstorms from our northern communities.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for most of our neighborhoods, mid 90s for our more western neighbors. Showers are possible before the afternoon but sunny conditions will stick around.

This upcoming week, temperatures will stay in the low 90s for the beginning half of the week. By the middle to later half of the week, temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with daily rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Father's Day: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of early showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy conditions

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 5-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, light southerly winds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!