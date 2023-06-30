Still mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid this weekend; rain chances next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure in the upper air over the northern Gulf of Mexico is slowly loosening its grip on South Texas, but temperatures will remain above normal for the coming week while rain chance return. The relocation of the upper-air ridge well to our east will allow abundant Gulf moisture in the lower and middle layers of the atmosphere to be lifted by passing disturbances mid- to late-week. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday and Friday, will deposit between 1/4 and 3/4 inch of rain. Afternoon temperatures will remain a bit above normal, in the middle 90s, while overnight readings hover in the upper 70s to around 80. Heat indices of between 110 and 116 degrees will keep afternoons uncomfortable. Expect a southeasterly breeze gusting to around 20 miles an hour.

Hurricane Adrian in the Eastern Pacific continues to work its way west northwest, away from North America, while Hurricane Beatriz parallels the Mexican coast. Beatriz may provide some moisture that may factor in next week's South Texas rainfall.

