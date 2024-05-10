Still cloudy and windy, but not as hot or hazy; rain chances return early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A weak cold front has eased our intense heat slightly, but as it retreats over the weekend rain chances return to the area.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A powerful solar storm may cause interruptions to electronic,telecommunications tonight and Saturday

Isolated rain showers Saturday will become scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday

Another rain chance appears Wednesday and Thursday

Temperatures will remain at or above normal

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

East 12 to 23 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East 16 to 30 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Aurora may be seen overnight as far south as North Texas, but the major impact of the geomagnetic storm could be power outages and communications disruptions.