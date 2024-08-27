Spotty showers through the morning and afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! We recorded rainfall for the first time this month at CCIA yesterday. (Yay) We have some more showers on the way if you missed out on yesterday's rain action.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
More rain activity is in the forecast today as our daily rain chances continue. Upper level low pressure off the Texas Coast is the main cause for those daily rain chances but what also adds to those showers moving in the area is the heat we gather during the afternoon and the sea breeze. Expect spotty showers with some periods of heavy downpours. Not everyone will see rain at the same time so we'll have to wait our turn through the week.
Afternoon high temperatures will be a little below average thanks to extra cloud cover.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered and spotty showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds and possible passing showers
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Sunshine in between scattered t-showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Have a great day!