Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Spotty showers and tropical funnel clouds possible today

Warm and humid forecast continues
Stefanie's WX 6-12-24
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jun 12, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Stay cool today and don't be surprised if you spot a funnel cloud, or get caught in a quick shower.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Tropical funnel clouds expected
  • Spotty showers this afternoon
  • 'Feels like' temps: 100-110ºF

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Humid with spotty showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Stray showers, otherwise warm and humid
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Another round of spotty showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019