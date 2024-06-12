Spotty showers and tropical funnel clouds possible today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Stay cool today and don't be surprised if you spot a funnel cloud, or get caught in a quick shower.

Tropical funnel clouds expected

Spotty showers this afternoon

'Feels like' temps: 100-110ºF

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Humid with spotty showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Stray showers, otherwise warm and humid

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Another round of spotty showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

