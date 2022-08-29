Soggy stretch of days ahead

Happy Monday!

Another rainy in August— we can expect to close out the month on a wet note. Expect a chance of rain each day this week, including this weekend. There are a series of "wrinkles" in the atmosphere that will pass near the Coastal Bend throughout this week and cause the air above us to be unstable. This lack of stability will allow for upward motion of air, a pattern needed to create clouds and eventually rain. Most neighborhoods across the area could see one to three inches of rain accumulate through Friday.

In response to all the moisture, clouds, and rain, our afternoon high temperatures will be limited to the lower 90s. Still, muggy and humid conditions should be expected, despite the cool down. Beware: mosquitoes are loving this weather!

Have a great week!