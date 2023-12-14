Soggy stretch: Day 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

It's Day 2 of our soggy stretch here across the Coastal Bend. While the morning will bring periods of rain, expect more frequent showers to come this afternoon. The clouds and rain will limit temperatures to just the upper 60s area wide. Friday will start with another wet commute and periods of rain during the day. Breezy east winds 15-25 mph will continue through early Saturday morning.

Another cold front is on the way, passing through the Coastal Bend later Friday into the early morning hours on Saturday. The front will bring cooler, drier air behind it. Any linger rain should be done by daybreak on Saturday. Breezy conditions will continue with north-northwest winds 20-30 mph, improving by Sunday. Make plans to be outdoors because aside from the disrespectful winds, the weather will be great this weekend— especially Sunday!

Have a terrific day!