Soggy conditions for the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heavy rainfall Wednesday & Thursday

A soggy weather pattern is kicking off as we head into the midweek. Rain activity will pick up a bit tonight and carry over into Wednesday morning. Heavy downpours will be intermittent throughout the day. We have a marginal to slight risk of excessive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Flood risk will increase to level 2 out of 4 due to expected torrential downpours.

Total rainfall accumulation could range from 1-3 inches over the course of our rain event this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Scattered showers, heavy rain at times

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and t-storms

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!