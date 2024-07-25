Watch Now
Soggy conditions continue with showers and t-storms

Julia WX 7-24-24
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jul 24, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! We're halfway through our soggy work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rain will wane off this evening then increase overnight through tomorrow morning
  • Heavy periods of rainfall expected tomorrow
  • Below average temps in the 80s

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Waning evening showers before picking up overnight
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Heavy showers and t-storms
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusty in storms

Thursday Night: Dissapating showers
Temperature: Low 87ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have great rest of your day!

