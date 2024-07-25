Soggy conditions continue with showers and t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! We're halfway through our soggy work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Rain will wane off this evening then increase overnight through tomorrow morning

Heavy periods of rainfall expected tomorrow

Below average temps in the 80s

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Waning evening showers before picking up overnight

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Heavy showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusty in storms

Thursday Night: Dissapating showers

Temperature: Low 87ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

