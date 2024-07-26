Soaking showers ease off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! After heavy downpours most of this morning causing flooding issues through parts of the Coastal Bend, showers are diminishing before picking up again overnight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Showers to uptick overnight
- Less rain tomorrow
- Conditions will dry out as heat and humidity will return next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Late to overnight scattered showers
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms
Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms but less rain
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms
Friday night: Late to overnight scattered showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph