Soaking showers ease off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! After heavy downpours most of this morning causing flooding issues through parts of the Coastal Bend, showers are diminishing before picking up again overnight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Showers to uptick overnight

Less rain tomorrow

Conditions will dry out as heat and humidity will return next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Late to overnight scattered showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms but less rain

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms

Friday night: Late to overnight scattered showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph