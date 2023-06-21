Slightly less humid, still very hot, for the Coastal bend this afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high over West Texas will dominate Coastal Bend weather this week, with Excessive Heat Warnings at least through the weekend and no significant rainfall in sight. No important changes in the overall pattern will lead to above normal heat and parched conditions, with a south southeast wind at 12 to 24 miles an hour most of the time. Expect highs from the middle 90s to lower 100s, with overnight temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. In the coastal waters, a moderate rip current risk can be expected at least through Thursday.

In the Atlantic Basin, Tropical Storm Bret continues its westward trek toward the Windward Islands as a minimal tropical storm. Wind shear is hindering development of the system and ultimately will lead to its demise as it moves into the central Caribbean Sea this weekend. Tropical disturbance 93L is about halfway between Africa and the Leeward Islands and has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. It is no immediate threat to land. As always, we will keep you informed of any changes.

