Slightly less hazy, but feeling hotter Thursday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday and Happy August!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Expect less hazy today, but Saharan dust still be slow to dissipate over the next couple of days. Air quality will improve too, but if you are sensitive to the dust it's a good idea to limit time outdoors. Hazy sunshine will take high temperatures to the low 90s and 'feels like' temps near 110ºF. Heat alerts are not expected, but practice your heat safety tips this afternoon! The hot summer temperatures persist into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, hazy and hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, hazy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Friday: Sunny, hot, and hazy
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
