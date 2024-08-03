Watch Now
Sizzling hot temperatures into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! Blazing heat set to continue into the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen will be important through the weekend as the summer heat continues. Dangerous heat expected with feels like temps around 110º. We will be riding close to criteria where heat alerts could be necessary.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: Calm

Tomorrow: Sizzling heat with clear and sunny skies
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday Night: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have great evening and weekend!

