Sizzling heat rages on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! We are almost done with the week but the heat is not done with us yet.

Today will be a couple degrees cooler than yesterday with our high temperature in the upper 90s, but we won't feel that difference. It will still feel brutally hot out there.

Heat advisories will be in effect this afternoon starting at noon and will last until 7 P.M. this evening.

Winds will be coming from the southeast going between 5 and 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 20 MPH so that will offer us a bit of relief as we go through the rest of the day.

Stay safe!

