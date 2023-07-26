Sizzling heat and humidity ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day (Wednesday)!

Hot temperatures and humidity remains in the forecast, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s. More stray showers will make their way into the area this afternoon after 1 p.m. Some of these showers may contain a rumble of thunder.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 70s, but with the muggy conditions it will feel much warmer.

Heat advisory will be in effect this afternoon until 7 p.m. tonight.

Gusty winds will persist, as winds will be coming out of the Southeast going 5 to 10 mph and then increasing in the afternoon to 10 - 20 mph.

Stay safe out there!