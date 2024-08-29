Watch Now
Showers set to roll through Labor Day Weekend

Disturbances associated with low pressure keeps rain in the forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! It's Friday Jr. and forecast remains consistent with showers and t-storms active during the day and diminishing into the evening but today will be a little bit more dry.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Spotty to isolated showers are expected today. Shower activity will pick up by this afternoon with help of temperatures heating up and the sea breeze before tapering off during the evening hours.

Temperatures today will stay below average and rain will remain in the forecast beyond Labor Day weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Spotty to Isolated T-showers
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with some overnight showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Soggy trend continues
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great day!

